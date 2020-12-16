TPR - The Tipping Point Radio Show on Revolution Radio - 12.14.20

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What exactly does Bill Barr's so-called resignation really mean. Deep State Traitor, Movie Role fulfilled, or Strategic Patriot exit?
Scott & Brighteon's Mike Adams (founder of naturalness.com) discuss the possible US mainland invasion by Chinese troops in Canada and our Southern Border.
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