REALLY? Biden Creates Shrinkflation Task Force to Blame COMPANIES for HIS Failures

Glenn Beck
Mar 5, 2024
President Biden is launching a new shrinkflation task force to crack down on the “unfair and illegal pricing” of goods. But is Biden right to blame companies when it’s his economic policies that has caused inflation? “You Will Own Nothing” author Carol Roth joins Glenn to break down why this FTC and DOJ-led task force is actually push for price controls. Plus, Carol weighs in on New York Attorney General Letitia James’ recent attack on the beef industry and how the White House is spreading propaganda through Cookie Monster.
