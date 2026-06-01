Our Son is MAGA :( And Voting for Spencer Pratt. HORROR

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They are using the term MAGA as a pejorative, trying to associate anyone that resists their communist authoritarianism. That's what they are doing with Spencer Pratt, using the negative association created by the media overtime, to integrate him and put it in the minds of voters all over the nation that if you vote for common sense, you are in fact, a bad person. share this out, and we can help Spencer Pratt defeat Karen Bass and the other Communist running who will destroy LA. Nitya Raman #spencerPRatt #lamayor #MAGA #psyop