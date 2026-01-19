Abuse of council for DECADES? | HIDDEN AGENDA REVEALED ✅

Bishop Athanasius Schneider provides a crucial framework for understanding the Second Vatican Council and the crisis that followed. He clarifies that Vatican II was, by the admission of Popes John XXIII and Paul VI, a pastoral council—not a dogmatic one—whose aim was to explain the faith to the modern world, not to propose new doctrines.





However, Bishop Schneider warns that in the decades since, enemies of the Church have used the Council as a "pretext" and a "mask" to hide a liberal, modernist agenda. They have overstated its authority, isolating it from the preceding 20 councils, to justify transforming the Church into a human organization adapted to the "fashions of the world."





Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/bishop-schneiders-warning-novus-ordo-cannot-continue-as-is/







