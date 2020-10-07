Peter A. Kirby, “Chemtrails Exposed” author, live at 11am EDT

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60 views • October 07, 2020
McDuff: Kennedy's Man to Smash the CIA

Visit our website: http://screamingospreys.com/

McDuff Channel is dedicated to finding the truth about his father's career in the context of US history and current events. Neither I nor my guests are giving medical advice. We do not support any medical theories. Instead, we direct you to ask your physician for any advice you may need. We oppose "misinformation." We do not inform users of our channel about how to protect from COVID-19. we do not include content that encourages non-medical tests or exams for COVID-19. We do not "promote" any "information" about COVID-19. We do not have the facts. Any comments should be considered speculative, not informative. We do not support false/unsubstantiated claims about the cause, promotion of dangerous remedies or cures, origin or spread of COVID-19 that contradict scientific consensus. We do not claim any of the following to be true:
-Government or governments created the virus as a bioweapon
-Corporations created the virus
-COVID-19 is spread via 5G technology
-COVID-19 targets certain ethnic groups
-Content that claims that the pandemic is a hoax, cover-up or deliberate attack. Additional content, opportunity to support, and contact information for the McDuff: Kennedy's Man to Smash the CIA.

We were as surprised as everyone else by the sudden emergence of this national health emergency. Please don't assume we know what happened, but rather, understand that we have on occasion attempted to investigate various theories. We have not reached any conclusions. Again, any medical advice *must come from your personal physician* and not from this Channel. Thank you for your understanding.


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