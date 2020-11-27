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The Cost of Upcoming Lockdowns Will be MASSIVE -- Hold Liberty Tightly #lockdowns
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115 views • November 27, 2020
Joe Biden wants a national lock down, the massive loss of economic Productivity, suicide, alcoholism, opioid abuse, chop and not being able to go to schools, and the overall mental psychosis that our nation would undergo as a whole far outweighs the benefits, whatever they might be, of locking down our nation to stem the flow of COVID-19 even if it was Successful in achieving that goal.
The loss of our liberty and the authoritarian nature of the left-leaning politicians to grab onto even more power and control over individuals lives must be resisted. And here is why.
#lockdowns #covid #economy
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
The loss of our liberty and the authoritarian nature of the left-leaning politicians to grab onto even more power and control over individuals lives must be resisted. And here is why.
#lockdowns #covid #economy
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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