"If I don't go, he won't go; then who will do that?" This is how a sapper with the call sign "Nemoi" (Silent) reflects on his vocation to defend his Fatherland.
His task is to clear the roads of enemy mines. "Our personnel and equipment can operate with confidence," says the fighter about the results of his work.
