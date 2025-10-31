© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[videopress 2gz0dHEl]
If you don't like the term "White and Christian Nations," then perhaps a better phrase is the return of Christian Civilization.
- Full steam ahead. No apologies. The pulpits are full of traitors, cowards and Judeo-Christians, not Christians.
- The Patriarchs and Prophets were all Christians -- they saw, heard, wrestled, walked with and dined with Jesus Christ. Ex 33:11 is a perfect example.
- Islam seeks a global Caliphate. The Jews have already establish a Luciferian Theocracy. The Church must rise to the challenge; accomodation is the road to extermination.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com