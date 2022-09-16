Situation Update, Sep 16, 2022 - The economic ANNIHILATION of Europe - Gonzalo Lira and Mike Adams

0:00 Intro

7:27 Gonzalo Lira (Part 1)





- Features the first hour of an extended interview with Gonzalo Lira

- Why Ukraine's counter offensive was a victory for #Russia

- Description of the losses of Ukraine's military men and equipment

- Why western politicians and media talking heads are incompetent and wrong

- "Suicide sanctions" and the self-inflicted annihilation of Europe

- How Western Europe will be reduced to an impoverished wasteland

- Why #Putin prefers to AVOID escalation of this war

- The destruction of European industry, followed by finance

- Details on the expected wave of civil unrest across Europe, and the weaponization of government to brutally repress public protests







