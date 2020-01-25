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Nonstampcollector: Context!!!!!! (MIRRORED)
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47 views • January 25, 2020
Nonstampcollector: Context!!!!!! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Nonstampcollector at:-
https://youtu.be/PK7P7uZFf5o
Here are a few kernels of truth, wrapped liberally in extreme exaggeration. I know. It's pretty over the top. But so is the assertion that the bible is a holy book. That's a massive exaggeration. Most of it isn't even "pleasant". (Read on...)
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website and blog: http://www.nonstampcollector.com
twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nonstampNSC
BUY ME A COFFEE: http://www.buymeacoff.ee/nonstampNSC
PATREON: http://www.patreon.com/nonstampcollector
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The bible is revolting. It is sickening. It is nowhere NEAR as nice a book as what an ethical human could come up with, so why on earth does it have this reputation as having been written by the very author of love itself? It wasn't. It was written by human men - and pretty horrible men by the sounds of things.
And why is it that it only ever seems to be the ugly bits of the bible that are ever taken out of context? Why don't we ever hear christians complaining of John 3:16 being taken out of context?
Look, I know it's possible for things to be taken out of context. Creationists do it all the time, and it bugs the hell out of scientists and rationalists. Even I've been quoted out of context. Sure, it's annoying. But no context is large enough to write off some of the horrors of the bible. I mean - is September 11, for example, completely justified by recourse to a larger "context"? No, and neither are some of the horrors mentioned in the video.
I had a conversation recently (on youtube) and we talked about stoning. It occurred to me, that as an atheist, I will never, ever be called upon to defend the appalling practice of stoning. However, a christian who believes that their heavenly father mandated stoning, does have some kind of obligation to EXCUSE those who practiced stoning, and to even implicitly, DEFEND the practice, seeing, as it was, Yahweh's favored punishment.
THIS is what's wrong with christianity. And yes, I know that there is more to it than that. But how warped are your morals, compared to those of an atheist, if the atheist can outright condemn practices such as stoning and burning alive, but you can't, due to your apparent deep personal relationship with the supreme moral law giver of the universe? You know, that supreme moral law giver who said burning people alive was OK? Something is seriously wrong there.
Or, come out and say that the old testament laws were absolutely hideous! Come and join the rest of us. It's far clearer over here. No double-think. Come and live an ethical life based on what you TRULY believe about how best to live among others.
———————————————
website and blog: http://www.nonstampcollector.com
twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nonstampNSC
——————————————---
Category
Non-profits & Activism
Mirrored from YouTube channel Nonstampcollector at:-
https://youtu.be/PK7P7uZFf5o
Here are a few kernels of truth, wrapped liberally in extreme exaggeration. I know. It's pretty over the top. But so is the assertion that the bible is a holy book. That's a massive exaggeration. Most of it isn't even "pleasant". (Read on...)
———————————————
website and blog: http://www.nonstampcollector.com
twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nonstampNSC
BUY ME A COFFEE: http://www.buymeacoff.ee/nonstampNSC
PATREON: http://www.patreon.com/nonstampcollector
——————————————---
The bible is revolting. It is sickening. It is nowhere NEAR as nice a book as what an ethical human could come up with, so why on earth does it have this reputation as having been written by the very author of love itself? It wasn't. It was written by human men - and pretty horrible men by the sounds of things.
And why is it that it only ever seems to be the ugly bits of the bible that are ever taken out of context? Why don't we ever hear christians complaining of John 3:16 being taken out of context?
Look, I know it's possible for things to be taken out of context. Creationists do it all the time, and it bugs the hell out of scientists and rationalists. Even I've been quoted out of context. Sure, it's annoying. But no context is large enough to write off some of the horrors of the bible. I mean - is September 11, for example, completely justified by recourse to a larger "context"? No, and neither are some of the horrors mentioned in the video.
I had a conversation recently (on youtube) and we talked about stoning. It occurred to me, that as an atheist, I will never, ever be called upon to defend the appalling practice of stoning. However, a christian who believes that their heavenly father mandated stoning, does have some kind of obligation to EXCUSE those who practiced stoning, and to even implicitly, DEFEND the practice, seeing, as it was, Yahweh's favored punishment.
THIS is what's wrong with christianity. And yes, I know that there is more to it than that. But how warped are your morals, compared to those of an atheist, if the atheist can outright condemn practices such as stoning and burning alive, but you can't, due to your apparent deep personal relationship with the supreme moral law giver of the universe? You know, that supreme moral law giver who said burning people alive was OK? Something is seriously wrong there.
Or, come out and say that the old testament laws were absolutely hideous! Come and join the rest of us. It's far clearer over here. No double-think. Come and live an ethical life based on what you TRULY believe about how best to live among others.
———————————————
website and blog: http://www.nonstampcollector.com
twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nonstampNSC
——————————————---
Category
Non-profits & Activism
Keywords
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