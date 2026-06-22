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Ex-Israeli Intelligence Officer Ari Ben-Menashe: Trump is in DANGER from Israel after peace deal with Iran
‘I believe Donald Trump is in danger from the Israelis, the Israeli lobby and Israeli elements in the United States. This is due to the deal he made with the Iranians.’
Watch the full interview: https://rumble.com/v7blsxa-trumps-life-is-in-danger-from-israel-after-deal-with-iranex-israeli-intel-o.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a