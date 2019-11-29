Assbag Cenk Uygur running for congress

CRINGE COMPILATION MISOGYNY & RACISM - Cenk Uygur of the Young Turks is famous for his poor understanding of American politics and Trump Derangement Syndrome TDS.#CenkUygur #Cenk2020 #TYTThe definitive Cenk Uygur compilation, Cenk's long history of blatant misogyny & bigotry exposed! As a result, he's been forced to resign from the "Justice Democrats" PAC after his comments were construed to be racist, sexist and perpetuating rape culture.Special thanks to the voice over content from: Kyle Kulinski, mundanematt, H. A. Goodman, The Progressive Voice, Tim Pool, MARTY TV, and Jamarl ThomasCenk is well known for his rampant hypocrisy, racist attitudes, limited capacity to comprehend complicated issues, self absorbed narcissism and propagating fake news. He's also a champion of "identify politics" and falsely "labels" those who express political beliefs different than his own as racist, sexist, homophobic, or Islamophobic. Ironically it's Cenk who condescendingly expresses hatred & bigotry towards others. Needless to say, he's lost the ability to view himself the way most others see him...To read Cenk Uygur's sexist & racist posts in detail see links below:Thanks for watching please like share subscribe: