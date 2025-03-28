War with Iran — Trump’s Biggest Mistake? | Alastair Crooke Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQ2gyFWRVEY
Former UK diplomat Alastair Crooke joins Counter Currents host and former CIA analyst Larry Johnson to discuss the following issues: *Does the US and Israel's strategy regarding Iran's nuclear program and military leadership have a clear and achievable goal? *Why is 'spring' considered a critical deadline for an attack on Iran, and how is this timeline linked to the broader geopolitical situation? *How might internal political divisions in Israel influence its decision to push for a war with Iran? *What role does Russia play in the decision-making process surrounding Iran’s geopolitical position?