Piers Moron gets FLU from a small prick and Dr OZ

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10 Days later he's on his show interviewing a singer, and by coincidence he has cold/flu etc......
Piers Morgan Broadcaster
Piers Stefan Pughe-Morgan is an English broadcaster, journalist, writer, and television personality. He is currently a co-presenter of the ITV Breakfast programme Good Morning Britain from Monday to Wednesday each week.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIEhnPHlMlU
Sheep Farm