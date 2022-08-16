Why are There No Flat Earth Whistle-Blowers?

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When confronted with objective, demonstrable, empirical proof that Earth is not a fantastical tilting, wobbling, spinning space-ball, one sticking point that globe defenders consistently revert back to is, if the evidence flat Earthers are presenting is true, then why has there not been a single whistle-blower to come forward and expose this mother of all conspiracies? How is it possible that not one of the hundreds of thousands of people that NASA has employed over the decades has come forward and admitted the hoax? What about the Russians, the Chinese, the Japanese and all the other government space agencies along with SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin and other corporate space enterprises? If Earth is not a globe and we never went to the Moon, why haven't these governments or corporations tattletaled on each other and exposed this massive lie to the masses?
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