X22 Report Ep. 3215a - Green New Deal Panic, Biden Right On Schedule, Economy Is Good
X22 Report Financial News Ep. 3215a - Nov. 19, 2023Green New Deal Panic, Biden Right On Schedule, Economy Is Good, Wait For It


The global warming agenda is falling apart, the [DS] is now trying to explain why the warming might not happen as quickly as they said. The people are pushing back against the establishment. Trump is now countering Bidenomics. Biden is right on schedule, the economy is strong, don't believe what your experiencing.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


