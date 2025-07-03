BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🔺Avalanche L1s, Avalanche 9000, Cogitus by Zeeve, & more - Matt Schmenk, Sr. BD Associate, Ava Labs
Zeeve
Zeeve
3 views • 1 day ago

Join us for an exciting conversation with Matt Schmenk, Sr. BD Associate at Ava Labs, as we dive deep into the latest in the Avalanche ecosystem! From the power of Avalanche L1s to the groundbreaking Avalanche 9000 vision, and a look at Cogitus by Zeeve, we cover it all.

🔹 Why Avalanche L1s are a game-changer
🔹 What’s next with Avalanche 9000?
🔹 How Cogitus is shaping the future of decentralized infrastructure
🔹 Exclusive updates & behind-the-scenes insights from Ava Labs

Whether you're a developer, investor, or just an Avalanche enthusiast, this is a must-watch! Don’t miss out—like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell 🛎️ to stay updated on all things Avalanche.

#Avalanche #Avax #Blockchain #Web3 #Crypto #DeFi #Zeeve #AvaLabs

Keywords
blockchaintechnologygamingweb3
