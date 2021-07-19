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TASA - July 12, 2021 - 10) Support Your Government - We are Self-Funded Government - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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If you are with us, here is a golden opportunity to write your chapter in a remarkable era of Man kind history. Rome is the most expensive place in the world, and Grandma retirement can't pay all travel and transport without your support. Support your government https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=FAERSSGXCTJ36
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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