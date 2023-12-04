Advertisers’ Fight With Elon Musk Designed to Silence Unapproved Views

Last week, Elon Musk cussed out former and potential advertisers in frustration over repeated attempts by elements of the Power Elite to destroy the most popular digital platform for unapproved views. Dennis Behreandt, publisher ofThe New American magazine, joins Paul Dragu to discuss why the elites need X (Twitter) gone, and likens the attack to Soviet-style censorship.
