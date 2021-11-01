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AUSSIE SOLDIER WARNS TRAINING TO HUNT UNVAXXED, EXTRACT AND DUMP YOU IN TO A DEATH CAMP !
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5175 views • November 01, 2021
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Australian soldiers are coming out saying that the Australian Generals are forcing them and training our soldiers to go house to house, in urban warfare, force injecting them and practicing running into the bush and catching those people running away. . - .
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𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : . - .
Credit & Appreciation To: Nemesis Now on Twitter
Australian soldiers are coming out saying that the Australian Generals are forcing them and training our soldiers to go house to house, in urban warfare, force injecting them and practicing running into the bush and catching those people running away. . - .
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : . - .
Credit & Appreciation To: Nemesis Now on Twitter
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