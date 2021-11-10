Dr. Chetty:"The justification for everything we see is warranted in understanding the endgame."

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VIDEO DESCRIPTION:
"This plan is to make sure that we can control and kill off a large proportion of our population without anyone suspecting that we were poisoned and so I think the justification for everything we see is warranted in understanding the endgame."
Dr. Chetty is a general practitioner with a natural science background in genetics, advanced biology,microbiology and biochemistry. From the start of the Covid pandemic, he has been critically watching the information arising from observations around the world.
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http://short.katflys.com/d/AEgs
VIDEO HERE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IQoUmvcoiStX/