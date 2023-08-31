Create New Account
Galactic Federation's Call to Awakening: From Earth to the Stars
Beyond Right
Published 20 hours ago

THE GALACTIC FEDERATION'S MESSAGE ISN'T JUST ABOUT THEIR PRESENCE HERE; IT'S ABOUT HOW THEIR PRESENCE ACTIVATES THE DORMANT KNOWLEDGE WITHIN US. THEY'VE COME TO NUDGE US, TO AWAKEN THE DORMANT MEMORIES THAT HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS PRECISE MOMENT.


Keywords
ascensionspiritualitytruth

