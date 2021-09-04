04/09/2021 G-Translators Newsflash

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
News Summary：
1、In Wuhan, Three Hundred Twenty Thousand People Filled the Cemetery
2、Ned Price Said, “Our Commitment to Taiwan Is Rock Solid”
3、Taiwan’s Foreign Minister: Taiwanese People Will Fight to the Very Last Day Against the CCP Attack
4、Excerpts from GNEWS, “CCP external propaganda Claims Good Life for Uyghurs in Xinjiang on YouTube and Other Self-Publishing-Media “