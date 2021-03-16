WHO NEEDS ADVICE? - S 5: Ep 1

It's only been 17 weeks -- but we are back with a new season of "Who Needs Advice?" -- co-hosted by the one and only, Brittney Mitchell, as well as Jo Bradley from both the Souled Out Podcast and the progressive rock band CHILD on FIRE.Big thanks to those who have stuck it out with us for the last few months. We are very excited to get back to basics around here and start cranking out the content like never before!Today's episode is a great one to check out if you are unfamiliar with what it is we are trying to offer our audiences. One of the things we love most about creating video content is the audience interaction and the fact that they can steer the overall discussions, topics, etc.Enjoy!S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)DONATE (USD)DONATE (BTC)18Fh1Tn4tpe9e48danyzDWVpm8u8Z9DrMqTHANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!