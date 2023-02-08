I Filed An Injunction Relief Against The German Federal Intelligence Service

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Companies referred to as states. Everything is privatized here and registered on Dun and Bradstreet (www.dnb.com). Just search for Bundesrepublik Deutschland.https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Gr%C3%BCndung_der_L%C3%A4nder_der_amerikanischen_Zone.jpg
The injunctive relief I will give a status update as soon as anything happens
odysee.com/@adrianmilosevic/injunctive-relief
Unfortunatly I am forced to live from benefits at the moment
https://service.jena.de/en/social-assistance-benefits-according-sgb-xii