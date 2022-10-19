OUR JOURNEY (Episode 7) Building a Community Garden

In this episode we will share information about one of our members who has been on fire serving the community. He has created community gardens and is now establishing a home based community garden that will give away organic food for free to the community. https://organicfoodforfree.wordpress.com/ Whether it is cleaning plastic, planting trees or giving food to people, we fully support it. Let’s do what will inspire our children in the near future. Refocus from the current world situation and pay attention to the love that is felt when we come together with each other and with the planet! The One Voice council desires for humanity to live in peace and harmony with the world while respecting the sanctity of life. It is time to bring in a new earth where we care for each other.





http://humanprogression.org/

