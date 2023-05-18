Should I be using the word Luck?

Telling someone good "luck" or relying on “luck” is implying that "luck" is being relied on, instead of us relying on Yahusha and trusting in Him. We should be entirely dependent on Him, His Words and His blessings, which we can only receive from Him if we live a life dedicated to Him and we are being obedient to His Word and have been immersed in His Name: Yahusha.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.