Using sacrificial plants for temporary shading of food and medicinal plants MVI_9843-5merged

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For the past four and more months, I
have left dry weeds, and new weeds to grow, in my pots, to provide shade for aloes
and turmeric plants, as well as a section of overhanging air potato vines,
knowing that the fierce summer sun was on its way. Now that their shading job
is no longer needed, I’m removing them. It looks messy, but using sacrificial plants
for temporary shade has a lot to be said for it.