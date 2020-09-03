© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Further Info:
Trump's Attacks on Antifa Are Attacks on Jews :
https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/.premium-attacks-on-antifa-are-attacks-on-jews-1.8902330
Your top 9 Yiddish antifa anthems: a revolutionary playlist:
https://forward.com/culture/448163/your-top-9-yiddish-antifa-anthems-a-revolutionary-playlist/
The Original Antifa Were Jews In New Jersey:
https://forward.com/news/breaking-news/380784/when-american-jews-fought-nazis-in-new-jersey/
The Original ‘Antifa’ Was A Jewish Anti-Nazi Militia:
https://forward.com/life/family/380923/the-original-antifa-was-a-jewish-anti-nazi-militia/
Pastor Rick Wiles on Why the Federal Government Won’t Go After Antifa:
https://dailystormer.su/pastor-rick-wiles-on-why-the-federal-government-wont-go-after-antifa/
Source : https://twitter.com/rooshv/status/1300960971897417738?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1300960971897417738%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdailystormer.su%2Fpastor-rick-wiles-on-why-the-federal-government-wont-go-after-antifa%2F