The real reason Canada is on fire
PJ Glassey
Published Yesterday |

Massive fires in Canada are happening right now, blanketing many US cities in thick smoke. Canada blames lightning strikes, but satellite imagery shows no clouds were in the area when multiple fires started within minutes of each other.

We all remember the BLM riots where portions of Democrat-controlled cities were burned down, and all those perps got away with it, thanks to our two-tier justice system, and spineless politicians.

Now Canada is doing the same thing with their forests. They learned from us that they will certainly get away with it, even though they are being blatantly obvious because they have a similar justice system and spineless politicians. 

And of course, the climate "crisis" will be blamed....



