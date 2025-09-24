BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Is Tyler Robinson a Patsy Examining ALL the Evidence - Ian Carroll
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
178 views • 6 days ago

I am sharing the following video from last night, Sept 22nd, from Ian Carroll with his description, info and link below. (He also did an hour after-show, after this video last night. That link can be found through this video link at the bottom):

Rushed this out for you guys. Love you all.

Thanks for liking, subscribing, and sharing the show.

Check out the Buy'r app:

https://buyrapp.com

For merch and more visit

https://canceliancarroll.com/

Follow me on X:

https://x.com/IanCarrollShow

If you want to support my work, subscribe to my locals:

https://cancelthisclothingcompany.loc...

Link to this video, at 'Ian Carroll':  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-UtipJUu7c


Keywords
politicseventscurrent
