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The Weekly Sip #2
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20 views • October 21, 2021
HAPPY CANADA DAY LADS
If you have any articles or videos or other nonsense that you want me to add to the pile, tweet them at me, or message me on discord!
Tweet aggressively at me: https://www.twitter.com/shortfatotaku
SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/NoTalentGaming
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/shortfatotaku
SFO/NTG Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
Support The Show: https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
-----
Sources:
https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau/status/977724148922249216
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/london-ontario-prostitution-constitutionality-courtroom-anwar-harvey-1.4537197
http://nationalpost.com/news/canada/women-rarely-gave-a-warning-before-killing-their-mates-and-most-didnt-suffer-abuse-study-finds
https://www.spencerfernando.com/2018/03/21/insane-trudeau-government-tells-public-service-end-use-words-like-mother-father-mr-mrs-forcing-switch-gender-neutral-language/
https://twitter.com/NewWorldHominin/status/976475876400431104
If you have any articles or videos or other nonsense that you want me to add to the pile, tweet them at me, or message me on discord!
Tweet aggressively at me: https://www.twitter.com/shortfatotaku
SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/NoTalentGaming
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/shortfatotaku
SFO/NTG Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
Support The Show: https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
-----
Sources:
https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau/status/977724148922249216
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/london-ontario-prostitution-constitutionality-courtroom-anwar-harvey-1.4537197
http://nationalpost.com/news/canada/women-rarely-gave-a-warning-before-killing-their-mates-and-most-didnt-suffer-abuse-study-finds
https://www.spencerfernando.com/2018/03/21/insane-trudeau-government-tells-public-service-end-use-words-like-mother-father-mr-mrs-forcing-switch-gender-neutral-language/
https://twitter.com/NewWorldHominin/status/976475876400431104
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