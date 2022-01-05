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Formación multitudinaria - MASS FORMATION
Expanding-the-Kingdom
Expanding-the-Kingdom
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47 views • January 05, 2022
What is “Mass Formation Psychosis?”
https://www.thepostemail.com/2022/01/01/what-is-mass-formation-psychosis/
What is Mass Formation Psychosis?
https://www.swfinstitute.org/news/90470/what-is-mass-formation-psychosis
Professor Mattias Desmet Describes Mass Formation Psychosis
https://www.newsfromtheperimeter.com/home/2022/1/3/mattias-desmet-discusses-mass-formation-psychosis
Mass-Formation by Dr. Mattias Desmet Professor of Psychology University of Ghent
https://thomascasey.wordpress.com/2021/08/28/mass-formation-by-dr-mattias-desmet-professor-of-psychology-university-of-ghent/
Mattias Desmet on Mass Formation
It’s time to take a courageous stand
https://www.peakprosperity.com/mattias-desmet-on-mass-formation/
español--------------------------------------------------------------------------
La instauración de la psicología de masas y la falsa solidaridad
https://kingsleydennis.com/la-instauracion-de-la-psicologia-de-masas-y-la-falsa-solidaridad/

Another video (solo ingles)
TPC #653 Dr. Mattias Desmet, Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough - January 4, 2022
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/tpc-653-dr-mattias-desmet-dr-robert-malone-and-dr-peter-mccullough-january-4-2022_9Xfg4sgM9t4VA8v.html
Keywords
masspsychosisformacionformationpsicosismultitudinaria
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