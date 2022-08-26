China’s Leading Supermarket, Yonghui, Has Closed Its Stores in Large Numbers

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https://gnews.org/post/p1d9853b0
08/24/2022 Spotlight on China: Yonghui supermarket has maintained high double-digit revenue growth for over 10 consecutive years and finally won the title of the number one supermarket in China. Since the number of stores peaked in 2019, Yonghui supermarket has reportedly closed a total of 388 locations and its total market value has evaporated to the tune of nearly $11 billion within four years