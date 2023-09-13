Zelensky "Offensive started too late" & Black Sea War Games w/Larry Johnson fmr CIA
126 views
•
Published 16 hours ago
•
Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom
Streamed live 9/12/2023 #ukraine #blacksea #zelensky
#zelensky #ukraine #blacksea #wargames
Keywords
russiawarukrainejudge napolitanomileyjudging freedomzelensky offensiveblack sea war gamesarry johnson fmr ciapetreas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos