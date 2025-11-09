Danny argues it’s essential to hear and engage the other side in a war; refusing to do so is “self-defeating” and risks leaving only war as an option.

Warns that continued fighting without dialogue will likely lead to catastrophic losses for Ukraine — “condemn Ukraine to death.”

Praises leaders willing to engage (Victor Orban, and President Trump for being willing to talk with Russia), and says diplomacy could offer off-ramps to end the war.

Rejects the Western strategy of continually supplying longer-range weapons and more munitions as ineffective — calls them “pinpricks” against the massive scale of Russian strikes.

Gives numbers/examples: Russia’s missile, glide-bomb and drone campaign is vastly larger (tens of thousands of munitions/drones), especially noting a heavy month in October.

Claims past Western support (long-range missiles, F-16s, Storm Shadow, ATACMS) hasn’t changed the strategic outcome.

Notes Russia has repeatedly signaled willingness to talk (phone calls, meetings, bilateral talks), even if their terms are “ugly,” and criticizes Western leaders for insisting on forcing Russia to the table via sanctions.

Criticizes Zelensky’s public position as out of step with on-the-ground realities; says Western rhetoric about forcing negotiations misunderstands the balance of power.

