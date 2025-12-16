Protesting Trump Is The Only Thing That Matters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The truly big stories that somehow don’t matter are the ones Madcow completely missed.
She isn’t paid to be right.
She is paid to keep a dwindling audience from giving up altogether.
On the left, accountability is non-existent.
What matters is loyalty.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (15 December 2025)