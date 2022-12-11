Create New Account
Patriotism is an Element of Stockholm Syndrome, Nationalism is an infantile disease.
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
Published a day ago |
Patriotism is an Element of Stockholm Syndrome, Nationalism is an infantile disease.

Your captures are the ones who assign everyone a tax number at birth.

Your kidnappers captures, and enslaves you in a prison of indebtedness is a form of Stockholm Syndrome


going to war


military, voluntary go off to corporate to wars commit genocide, Viet Nam, Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Lybia, etc., appeasing your captures, through

bank wars, and your SS numbers


vid clips,

White Collar, season 3 ep 10

Malcom in the Middle, season 4, ep 18


Stockholm Syndrome

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/22387-stockholm-syndrome


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stockholm_syndrome


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patty_Hearst


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Symbionese_Liberation_Army


Authority Travels The Path of Least Resistance, As Does Water, Electrons, Fire

https://www.bitchute.com/video/qdqtQmqt5YH6/


https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=BA3Y115M7922


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Path_of_least_resistance



Sheeple Need to Consider Who They Are Pledging Their Allegiance Too.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hVWGXqrIo8eh/


Patriotism Can Be a Fatal Habit, Flags, & White Flag, Nationalism is an infantile disease.

https://ugetube.com/watch/patriotism-can-be-a-fatal-habit-flags-the-white-flag_Nz8CAbdmeM2X7BG.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KCXsETOR136U/

https://altcensored.com/watch?v=Cec0Jx508Lk


Marketing Myosis, © ™, Consumerism is an Addictive Disease

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DKNQoKlDrSnf/


Marketing Myosis, © ™, Consumerism is an Addictive Disease

dr Meno's theory of Marketing Myosis, An addictive consumer disease.

first posted, March 5, 2013 at 1:36 PM


The A Team. Where Are You When WE Need You. Take Back Our Country

https://www.brighteon.com/86f910d0-9e44-4548-bf68-74cd91fc5bf2


Fascism – America’s DNA, Pulitzer Prize Winning Journalist, Chris Hedges

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5RiVYVO47Z7C/


The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/



Inherent Good, free cash to every citizen

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yFazkwEVnBno/



EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)

https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html



I Must Be An Alien, Because I Don't Act Like Humans Are Behaving.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z5LrvkZRVCGF/



Keywords
stockholmpatriotismsyndrome

