Patriotism is an Element of Stockholm Syndrome, Nationalism is an infantile disease.
Your captures are the ones who assign everyone a tax number at birth.
Your kidnappers captures, and enslaves you in a prison of indebtedness is a form of Stockholm Syndrome
going to war
military, voluntary go off to corporate to wars commit genocide, Viet Nam, Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Lybia, etc., appeasing your captures, through
bank wars, and your SS numbers
vid clips,
White Collar, season 3 ep 10
Malcom in the Middle, season 4, ep 18
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/22387-stockholm-syndrome
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stockholm_syndrome
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patty_Hearst
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Symbionese_Liberation_Army
Authority Travels The Path of Least Resistance, As Does Water, Electrons, Fire
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qdqtQmqt5YH6/
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=BA3Y115M7922
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Path_of_least_resistance
Sheeple Need to Consider Who They Are Pledging Their Allegiance Too.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hVWGXqrIo8eh/
Patriotism Can Be a Fatal Habit, Flags, & White Flag, Nationalism is an infantile disease.
https://ugetube.com/watch/patriotism-can-be-a-fatal-habit-flags-the-white-flag_Nz8CAbdmeM2X7BG.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KCXsETOR136U/
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=Cec0Jx508Lk
Marketing Myosis, © ™, Consumerism is an Addictive Disease
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DKNQoKlDrSnf/
dr Meno's theory of Marketing Myosis, An addictive consumer disease.
first posted, March 5, 2013 at 1:36 PM
The A Team. Where Are You When WE Need You. Take Back Our Country
https://www.brighteon.com/86f910d0-9e44-4548-bf68-74cd91fc5bf2
Fascism – America’s DNA, Pulitzer Prize Winning Journalist, Chris Hedges
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5RiVYVO47Z7C/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
Inherent Good, free cash to every citizen
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yFazkwEVnBno/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
I Must Be An Alien, Because I Don't Act Like Humans Are Behaving.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z5LrvkZRVCGF/
