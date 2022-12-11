



Patriotism is an Element of Stockholm Syndrome, Nationalism is an infantile disease.

Your captures are the ones who assign everyone a tax number at birth.

Your kidnappers captures, and enslaves you in a prison of indebtedness is a form of Stockholm Syndrome





going to war





military, voluntary go off to corporate to wars commit genocide, Viet Nam, Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Lybia, etc., appeasing your captures, through

bank wars, and your SS numbers





vid clips,

White Collar, season 3 ep 10

Malcom in the Middle, season 4, ep 18





Stockholm Syndrome

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/22387-stockholm-syndrome





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stockholm_syndrome





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patty_Hearst





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Symbionese_Liberation_Army





Authority Travels The Path of Least Resistance, As Does Water, Electrons, Fire

https://www.bitchute.com/video/qdqtQmqt5YH6/





https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=BA3Y115M7922





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Path_of_least_resistance









Sheeple Need to Consider Who They Are Pledging Their Allegiance Too.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hVWGXqrIo8eh/





Patriotism Can Be a Fatal Habit, Flags, & White Flag, Nationalism is an infantile disease.

https://ugetube.com/watch/patriotism-can-be-a-fatal-habit-flags-the-white-flag_Nz8CAbdmeM2X7BG.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KCXsETOR136U/

https://altcensored.com/watch?v=Cec0Jx508Lk





Marketing Myosis, © ™, Consumerism is an Addictive Disease

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DKNQoKlDrSnf/





Marketing Myosis, © ™, Consumerism is an Addictive Disease

dr Meno's theory of Marketing Myosis, An addictive consumer disease.

first posted, March 5, 2013 at 1:36 PM





The A Team. Where Are You When WE Need You. Take Back Our Country

https://www.brighteon.com/86f910d0-9e44-4548-bf68-74cd91fc5bf2





Fascism – America’s DNA, Pulitzer Prize Winning Journalist, Chris Hedges

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5RiVYVO47Z7C/





The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/









Inherent Good, free cash to every citizen

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yFazkwEVnBno/









EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)

https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html









I Must Be An Alien, Because I Don't Act Like Humans Are Behaving.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z5LrvkZRVCGF/







