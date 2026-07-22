Bright Videos News, July 22, 2026 - Civilizational Reset Roundtable with Mike Adams, Matt Bracken and Michael Yon

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- Energy Crisis and Oil Shortages (0:10)
- Impact of Energy Shortages on Global Economy (3:56)
- Geopolitical Implications and Military Strategy (7:05)
- Engineered Famine and Global Collapse (13:24)
- Preparation and Survival Strategies (55:13)
- Geopolitical Manipulation and Propaganda (55:29)
- Potential for Nuclear War and Its Impact (55:45)
- The Role of Desalination Plants in Survival (56:05)
- The Importance of Water Infrastructure (56:24)
- The Role of Fertilizer and Food Supply (56:40)
- Mosul Dam and Civilizational Reset (56:54)
- Free Speech and Media Censorship (1:15:43)
- Scenarios of Collapse and Survival (1:32:50)
- Military and Strategic Implications (1:33:07)
- Personal Preparedness and Survival Strategies (1:33:24)
- Historical Context and Technological Advancements (1:39:03)
- Economic and Technological Competitiveness (1:47:04)
- Final Thoughts and Future Prospects (1:51:45)
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