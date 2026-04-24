Not 51st State - Coleman Says Eliminate Trump - Bill C9

Alberta separatist leader unconcerned about influence of YouTube ‘slopaganda’ videos





Mitch Sylvestre said he’s never heard of videos detailed in new report





After a new report put a spotlight on popular YouTube videos with unclear origin promoting Alberta separatism, an independence leader said he's unconcerned about foreign interference influencing a possible upcoming separation referendum.





Mitch Sylvestre, the CEO of the Alberta Prosperity Project, said claims of foreign interference in the Alberta independence debate are “overblown."





https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/slopaganda-youtube-alberta-separatism-9.7171993









House Democrat Calls on Leftists to ‘Eliminate’ Trump





Democrat Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) is facing sharp backlash after declaring that the way to fight government waste and fraud is to “eliminate” President Donald Trump and his administration officials.





In remarks that quickly circulated online, Watson Coleman said:





“If we wanted to eliminate abuse and fraud, we’d eliminate the president of the United States from the office right now, and the rest of the sycophants in his administration.”





Videos of the remarks have been spreading on social media, provoking a widespread backlash.





https://slaynews.com/news/house-democrat-calls-leftists-eliminate-trump/









California Taxpayers on the Hook for Sex Changes for Illegal Immigrants





Taxpayer-funded Medi-Cal is a one-stop shop for ‘gender-affirming care,’ including cross-sex hormones, breast implants, and genital surgeries





While California grapples with a massive budget deficit and record homelessness, state lawmakers and San Francisco officials have quietly turned taxpayer-funded Medi-Cal into a one-stop shop for gender-affirming care, including cross-sex hormones, breast implants, and genital surgeries.





What’s worse is this funding is not just going to California and US citizens; it is going to illegal immigrants. As first exposed by investigative journalist Chris Rufo, the program extends full-scope benefits to undocumented migrants who are living in taxpayer-supported housing.





https://californiaglobe.com/fr/california-taxpayers-on-the-hook-for-sex-changes-for-illegal-immigrants/









Bully Politics and the Censorship of Dissent





Nothing new here. We shouldn’t be surprised. But we should be alarmed and outraged. With no hint of shame, PM Mark Carney and his Liberal gang are announcing their intentions to run roughshod over public opinion now that they have a clear majority in the House.





https://www.chp.ca/commentary/bully-politics-and-the-censorship-of-dissent









Bill C-9 establishes several new hate crime offences, including a stand-alone hate crime that allows for up to life in prison





https://fsucanada.ca/what-bill-c-9-means-for-your-freedom-of-expression/