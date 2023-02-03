British Army SPIED on UK public during lockdown, whistleblower from 77th Brigade reveals

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In a groundbreaking and exclusive interview with Big Brother Watch, a whistleblower from the British Army’s “information warfare machine” told us that the 77th Brigade was “monitoring the UK population” to gauge the public response to Boris Johnson’s policies, which often included reports on people sharing their fears around the COVID-19 pandemic.
Find out more at: minitruth.co.uk
Follow us on Twitter | twitter.com/BigBrotherWatch
0:00 Introduction
1:26 Tools and capabilities
7:28 Sinister protocols
12:34 Red lines and safeguards
16:32 Sentiment analysis
19:51 Covert domestic surveillance
Mirrored - Big Brother Watch