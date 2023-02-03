British Army SPIED on UK public during lockdown, whistleblower from 77th Brigade reveals

In a groundbreaking and exclusive interview with Big Brother Watch, a whistleblower from the British Army’s “information warfare machine” told us that the 77th Brigade was “monitoring the UK population” to gauge the public response to Boris Johnson’s policies, which often included reports on people sharing their fears around the COVID-19 pandemic.
