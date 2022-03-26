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Carbon, Oil and the Tree Line from a Logger/Carpenter/Rancher Perspective, AND why are we NOT running out of OIL?
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75 views • March 26, 2022
More oil deposits are discovered every day, and if we would kick the Fed. Gov. out of the way (there is no such thing as Fed. Land) we would have plenty of oil/gas to use and cycle through. But where does it come from? Decayed dinosaurs or decayed cows? Is that oil 600,000,000 years old or 1,000 years old?
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