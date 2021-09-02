© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What's Causing The 2021 US Labor Shortages?
Follow
0
Share
Report
210 views • September 02, 2021
With many U.S. businesses looking for workers, it's no wonder that 2021 has been labeled the year of labor shortages! There are a number of reasons this is happening. This video will look at the "perfect storm" that allowed this occur.undefined
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.