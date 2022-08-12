George Mason's Warnings on Power and Consolidation

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Many anti-federalists warned us about the dangers of centralized power. And George Mason was one of the most prominent, warning that a consolidated government “is totally subversive of every principle which has hitherto governed us,” and that it “is one of the worst curses that can possibly befall a nation.”
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: Aug 12, 2022
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