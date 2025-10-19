They Can't Stop Us

This is another, reggae, ska, world beat jam.

The message is simple. There is only one pursuit that no one can obstruct or thwart in this world. That pursuit is the quest for inner truth - pure conscious awareness.

Pure conscious awareness is God. It is the formless Way - The Tao - Advaita Vedanta - Pure Gnostic Truth.

God favors no religion. The Holy Spirit has no chosen people except the people who choose this pure path.