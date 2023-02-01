Nullify The WHO’s 'Pandemic Treaty' and IHR Amendments Activistpost Contact your state legislators most deaths in most vaccinated countries

Take Action: Nullify The WHO's "Pandemic Treaty" and IHR Amendments - Activist Posthttps://www.activistpost.com/2023/01/take-action-nullify-the-whos-pandemic-treaty-and-ihr-amendments.html
Nullify the WHO’s “Pandemic Treaty” and IHR Amendments : The John Birch Society
https://jbs.org/alert/nullify-the-whos-pandemic-treaty-and-ihr-amendments/
Act now! E-mail your state legislators and governor via the act now button:
https://jbs.org/alert/nullify-the-whos-pandemic-treaty-and-ihr-amendments/#actnow
Other SUPER IMPORTANT ARTICLES:
Depopulation Agenda – Most Vaccinated Countries are all suffering an extraordinary rise in Excess Deaths – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2021/11/21/depopulation-agenda-most-vaccinated-countries-are-all-suffering-an-extraordinary-rise-in-excess-deaths/comment-page-1/
A Deadly Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated – Worldwide data from 185 nations proves the highest Covid-19 Death rates are in the most vaccinated countries – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2021/11/03/worldwide-data-proves-highest-covid-19-death-rates-are-in-most-vaccinated-countries/
image-43.png (768×436)
https://i0.wp.com/expose-news.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/image-43.png?resize=768%2C436&ssl=1
Stunning vaccine failure in four of the most vaxxed countries in the world… cases and deaths soaring… look at the charts and graphs – non veni pacem
https://nonvenipacem.org/2022/01/26/stunning-vaccine-failure-in-four-of-the-most-vaxxed-countries-in-the-world-cases-and-deaths-soaring-look-at-the-charts-and-graphs/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.