Nullify The WHO’s 'Pandemic Treaty' and IHR Amendments Activistpost Contact your state legislators most deaths in most vaccinated countries

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Take Action: Nullify The WHO's "Pandemic Treaty" and IHR Amendments - Activist Posthttps://www.activistpost.com/2023/01/take-action-nullify-the-whos-pandemic-treaty-and-ihr-amendments.html
Nullify the WHO’s “Pandemic Treaty” and IHR Amendments : The John Birch Society
https://jbs.org/alert/nullify-the-whos-pandemic-treaty-and-ihr-amendments/
Act now! E-mail your state legislators and governor via the act now button:
https://jbs.org/alert/nullify-the-whos-pandemic-treaty-and-ihr-amendments/#actnow
Other SUPER IMPORTANT ARTICLES:
Depopulation Agenda – Most Vaccinated Countries are all suffering an extraordinary rise in Excess Deaths – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2021/11/21/depopulation-agenda-most-vaccinated-countries-are-all-suffering-an-extraordinary-rise-in-excess-deaths/comment-page-1/
A Deadly Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated – Worldwide data from 185 nations proves the highest Covid-19 Death rates are in the most vaccinated countries – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2021/11/03/worldwide-data-proves-highest-covid-19-death-rates-are-in-most-vaccinated-countries/
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Stunning vaccine failure in four of the most vaxxed countries in the world… cases and deaths soaring… look at the charts and graphs – non veni pacem
https://nonvenipacem.org/2022/01/26/stunning-vaccine-failure-in-four-of-the-most-vaxxed-countries-in-the-world-cases-and-deaths-soaring-look-at-the-charts-and-graphs/