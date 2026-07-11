The Serpent's War

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Divine Inspired Music, Worship music Christian, Gospel, Inspirational and Uplifting music. Inspired by (KJV) Genesis 3:15; 1 Enoch 10:4–6; 1 Enoch 21:6; 1 Enoch 69:6; Jubilees 3:14–17; Jubilees 3:23; Jubilees 3:28; Book of Adam and Even 20:1-2; Book of Adam and Even 37:1-3; Jasher 1:9–10; Jasher 79:36; Psalm 91:13; Mark 16:18; Luke 10:19; Acts 7:38; Romans 3:2; Romans 16:20; Hebrews 5:12; 1 Peter 4:11; Revelation 12:9;