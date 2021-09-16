THE PCR HUSTLE - DR. SAMANTHA BAILEY - SEPT. 14, 2021

Jim Fetzer







Another terrific teaching video from Dr. Sam Bailey of New Zealand -- this one about the mis-use of the RT-PCR manufacturing process being used as a diagnostic tool.



“All of this could have been avoided from the very start if the virologists had actually done what they claimed [to have done] in their scientific publication — isolated a pathogenic virus. Many of us have looked into their claims and found that, among other problems with viral theory, the provenance of the RNA molecules [that are used as “primer sequences” for the PCR testing program] remains unestablished. So the significance of the detection [of SARS-CoV-2] by the PCR tests is unknown. Calling it ‘viral,’ ‘infectious’ and ‘pathogenic’ without this evidence is turning out to be a crime against humanity.



“Those of us who fight for humanity can continue to share the light on what is happening. We’ll remain welcoming and open to all fellow conscious humans. As for the fearful, angry and unconscious, we can perhaps follow in the example of Jesus, when, being crucified for the sins of others, He calmly said, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.”