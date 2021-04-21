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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - The Doctrine of the Law, Predestination & Christian Perfection-WUP 60
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94 views • April 21, 2021
In Episode 60 we discuss the very important but also very controversial subjects of the Law, predestination and Christian perfection. In the study we look at the definition of sin, understanding of salvation through the Sanctuary, standing without spot or wrinkle and more.
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