Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Can You Believe You Can Make ChatGPT Do THIS
4 views
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
Published Monday |

This is the BEST way to get the results you want from ChatGPT!

In this video, Omar Mo, the founder of Nomad Cast Podcasting Agency and the host of The Nomadic Executive, explains what prefacing is and how it can influence your GPT-3 results.

According to Omar, prefacing is a way to make your AI take on ANY persona. 👩‍💻

Through prefacing, you can make ChatGPT engage with you in any way. 👀

For example, you can have the program behave like it is a philosopher, a CPA, or even a doctor at your fingertips, able to generate arguments, engage in debates, and provide expert insights! 👈

Check out the website in my profile to learn more!

Keywords
aigptchatgpt

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket