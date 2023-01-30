Can You Believe You Can Make ChatGPT Do THIS

This is the BEST way to get the results you want from ChatGPT!
In this video, Omar Mo, the founder of Nomad Cast Podcasting Agency and the host of The Nomadic Executive, explains what prefacing is and how it can influence your GPT-3 results.
According to Omar, prefacing is a way to make your AI take on ANY persona. 👩💻
Through prefacing, you can make ChatGPT engage with you in any way. 👀
For example, you can have the program behave like it is a philosopher, a CPA, or even a doctor at your fingertips, able to generate arguments, engage in debates, and provide expert insights! 👈
